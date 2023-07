Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I consider myself a law-abiding driver in Hawaii. I try to drive at the posted speed limit.

Lately, I have been forced to drive over a so-called speed hump that forces my vehicle to slow down below the posted speed limit. This behavior is very annoying and hazardous due to a possible rear-end accident, and varying your speed also decreases fuel economy.

I can understand driving over a hump that does not require me to slow down below the real limit, such as 35 miles per hour, on Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe.

The highway department should heed this letter before a collision happens.

Michael Nomura

Kailua

