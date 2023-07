Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Promise made, promise kept. City Council members Radiant Cordero, Andria Tupola and Augie Tulba said they were going to decline the controversial 64% raises set by the Salary Commission, and they did — in writing, as required.

With 2024 being an election year, it will be interesting to note any rewards from their voters next year, when all three will be up for reelection. Even more interesting: Will those who accepted the hefty raises pay a price at the polls? Watch this space.