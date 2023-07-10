Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Pacific summit on Asians, islanders Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Recognizing that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) make up more than two-thirds of Hawaii’s population, an advisory commission created by President Joe Biden met at the state Capitol last week to address issues including immigration from Compacts of Free Association nations in the Pacific, and a rising incidence of hate crimes and violence. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Recognizing that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) make up more than two-thirds of Hawaii’s population, an advisory commission created by President Joe Biden met at the state Capitol last week to address issues including immigration from Compacts of Free Association nations in the Pacific, and a rising incidence of hate crimes and violence. Actor/producer and subcommittee member Daniel Dae Kim had a place at the table, and called for concerted action by federal leaders to combat bias. Among the commission’s recommendations: improved migrant services, and an examination of potential “racial and ethnic misclassification” that dilutes differences between AANHPI populations. Previous Story Column: BLNR supports grassroots conservation