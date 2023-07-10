Off The News: Pacific summit on Asians, islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recognizing that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) make up more than two-thirds of Hawaii’s population, an advisory commission created by President Joe Biden met at the state Capitol last week to address issues including immigration from Compacts of Free Association nations in the Pacific, and a rising incidence of hate crimes and violence.

Actor/producer and subcommittee member Daniel Dae Kim had a place at the table, and called for concerted action by federal leaders to combat bias. Among the commission’s recommendations: improved migrant services, and an examination of potential “racial and ethnic misclassification” that dilutes differences between AANHPI populations.