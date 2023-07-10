comscore Off The News: Pacific summit on Asians, islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off The News: Pacific summit on Asians, islanders

Recognizing that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) make up more than two-thirds of Hawaii’s population, an advisory commission created by President Joe Biden met at the state Capitol last week to address issues including immigration from Compacts of Free Association nations in the Pacific, and a rising incidence of hate crimes and violence. Read more

