Kona Village resort reopens

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:29 p.m.
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
William McMorrow, top, chairman and CEO of Kennedy Wilson, spoke June 28 at the ceremony for the reopening of the Kona Village Resort in Kailua-Kona.
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Descendants of the Land, along with members of Kennedy Wilson and Rosewood Hotels, begin the aha lei piko ceremony for the reopening of the Kona Village Resort in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii island on June 28.
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
”It was kind of devastating to hear that the resort did not make it through the tsunami, and a lot of the employees eventually lost their jobs. They are quite happy that it is returning.”
Rochelle Poaha
Former Kona Village employee, pictured above, who has returned as a receiving clerk
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, the infinity pool.
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kona Village Resort in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii island. Above, one of the suites at the resort.