comscore Kona Village resort reopens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kona Village resort reopens

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.
  • RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER William McMorrow, top, chairman and CEO of Kennedy Wilson, spoke June 28 at the ceremony for the reopening of the Kona Village Resort in Kailua-Kona.

    RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    William McMorrow, top, chairman and CEO of Kennedy Wilson, spoke June 28 at the ceremony for the reopening of the Kona Village Resort in Kailua-Kona.

  • RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Descendants of the Land, along with members of Kennedy Wilson and Rosewood Hotels, begin the aha lei piko ceremony for the reopening of the Kona Village Resort in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii island on June 28.

    RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Descendants of the Land, along with members of Kennedy Wilson and Rosewood Hotels, begin the aha lei piko ceremony for the reopening of the Kona Village Resort in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii island on June 28.

  • RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER ”<strong>It was kind of devastating to hear that the resort did not make it through the tsunami, and a lot of the employees eventually lost their jobs. They are quite happy that it is returning.”</strong> <strong>Rochelle Poaha</strong> <em>Former Kona Village employee, pictured above, who has returned as a receiving clerk</em>

    RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    It was kind of devastating to hear that the resort did not make it through the tsunami, and a lot of the employees eventually lost their jobs. They are quite happy that it is returning.”

    Rochelle Poaha

    Former Kona Village employee, pictured above, who has returned as a receiving clerk

  • RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Above, the infinity pool.

    RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Above, the infinity pool.

  • RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kona Village Resort in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii island. Above, one of the suites at the resort.

    RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kona Village Resort in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii island. Above, one of the suites at the resort.

  • RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Above, the interior of one of the suites.

    RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Above, the interior of one of the suites.

Kona Village, which had been shuttered since 2011 when a devastating earthquake-­generated tsunami sent waves surging across the Pacific, has reopened after a seven-year, from-the-ground-up renovation, which aimed to prioritize environmental responsibility and care for local culture. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 22 – May 26, 2023

Scroll Up