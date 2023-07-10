comscore Pools at Hawaii state Capitol might stay dry | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pools at Hawaii state Capitol might stay dry

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Work on the Diamond Head reflecting pool at the state Capitol began May 15 and is expected to be completed in December.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Work on the Diamond Head reflecting pool at the state Capitol began May 15 and is expected to be completed in December.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Employees negotiated buckets of water, wet floors and fallen ceiling tiles Friday in a hallway of the basement at the state Capitol.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Employees negotiated buckets of water, wet floors and fallen ceiling tiles Friday in a hallway of the basement at the state Capitol.

A lifelong problem with an elemental feature of the state Capitol — reflecting pools symbolizing the ocean surrounding Hawaii — may be cured by permanently drying up the chronic watery mess. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 22 – May 26, 2023

Scroll Up