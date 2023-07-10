comscore Prince Lot Hula Festival to return as in-person event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Prince Lot Hula Festival to return as in-person event

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY MOANALUA GARDENS FOUNDATION Ka Hale i o Kahala Halau Hula and kumu hula Leimomi I Maldonado performed at the 2021 Prince Lot Hula Festival.

    COURTESY MOANALUA GARDENS FOUNDATION

    Ka Hale i o Kahala Halau Hula and kumu hula Leimomi I Maldonado performed at the 2021 Prince Lot Hula Festival.

The 46th annual Prince Lot Hula Festival will be held in person for the first time in four years, and is scheduled to take place Saturday at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: June 30-July 6, 2023

Scroll Up