Prince Lot Hula Festival to return as in-person event
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY MOANALUA GARDENS FOUNDATION
Ka Hale i o Kahala Halau Hula and kumu hula Leimomi I Maldonado performed at the 2021 Prince Lot Hula Festival.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree