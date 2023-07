Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Weil &Associates, a Hawaii destination management company, has been sold to PRA, a Chicago-­based events management company that has served Hawaii for nearly two decades.

Debbie Weil-Manuma, founder, president and owner of Weil &Associates, announced the sale, which closed June 1, for an undisclosed sum. Weil-Manuma has been named president of the rebranded PRA Hawai‘i.

Weil &Associates’ presence as a leading convention and incentive management company in Hawaii dates back to 2002 when Weil-Manuma purchased the inbound travel division from Classic Custom Vacations, a division she launched in 1994. However, Weil-Manuma’s career in hospitality spans 50 years going back to her days as a lei greeter while attending La Pietra-Hawaii School for Girls.

PRA Hawai‘i now has 25 team members to meet the anticipated increase in volume of clients, who are seeking planning and management of large groups visiting Hawaii for corporate incentive trips and meetings.

“PRA was the perfect partner to acquire our business, with proven experience and resources to support our continued growth, and most significantly, the alignment of our company cultures and business approach,” Weil-Manuma said in a statement. “The decision was based on the importance and priority to continue to provide exceptional services to our clients who have contributed to our success, as well as to the future clients we look forward to serving in the years to come.”

She added, “As part of the PRA family, our amazing team will now have a stronger support system, and broad capabilities to activate amazing destination experiences across the U.S.”

Mike Fiber, chief executive officer of PRA, said in a statement, “We welcome Weil-Manuma and her incredible team to the PRA family and anticipate an exciting chapter ahead. Hawaii is a highly competitive market and Weil &Associates has always been among the very best in our sector. Working in conjunction with PRA’s industry leading creative, production, and global sales team, PRA will be able to deliver even stronger solutions for clients in the Hawaii market.”

PRA has more than 40 years of experience in every major and secondary market across North America and beyond. It has been operating programs in Hawaii since 2014 on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii island, Kauai and Lanai.