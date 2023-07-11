comscore Letter: For seniors, rail system can be very convenient | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: For seniors, rail system can be very convenient

As a senior, I like the rail system. Skyline’s debut has increased the frequency of the nearby bus service to hourly. Read more

