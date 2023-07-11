Letter: For seniors, rail system can be very convenient

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a senior, I like the rail system. Skyline’s debut has increased the frequency of the nearby bus service to hourly. Read more

As a senior, I like the rail system.

Skyline’s debut has increased the frequency of the nearby bus service to hourly. The yearly unlimited senior HOLO card is $45. Google Maps can plan a route, including bus routes, transfers and more.

Lunch at Murphy’s Downtown:

>> Time: One hour each way.

>> Fare: $2 round-trip.

>> Exercise: 5,000 steps.

>> New adventures: Priceless.

Irv Miyamoto

Aiea

