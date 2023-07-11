Editorial | Letters Letter: For seniors, rail system can be very convenient Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As a senior, I like the rail system. Skyline’s debut has increased the frequency of the nearby bus service to hourly. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As a senior, I like the rail system. Skyline’s debut has increased the frequency of the nearby bus service to hourly. The yearly unlimited senior HOLO card is $45. Google Maps can plan a route, including bus routes, transfers and more. Lunch at Murphy’s Downtown: >> Time: One hour each way. >> Fare: $2 round-trip. >> Exercise: 5,000 steps. >> New adventures: Priceless. Irv Miyamoto Aiea EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Carrying guns legally a deterrent to criminals