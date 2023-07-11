Letter: Skyline an excellent way to get around Honolulu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My wife and I rode the Skyline recently and it was quite enjoyable.

First, the positives: It was clean and well-lit, with kind attendants at every stop making you feel safe and secure. There are numerous cameras, buttons to push for help and even AED units at each station. Wi-Fi is available on and off the Skyline, but with no option to plug in and power up.

There were multiple gates for easy entry via fast card scanners.

Here are the issues: A lack of signage is quite obvious. We had no idea where to enter the lot on Salt Lake Boulevard, no signage to the entrance and only one crosswalk, so most everyone walked through the small and soon- to-be-nonexistent ground cover.

It was confusing for the initial ride, but would I ride the Skyline for actual transportation? Absolutely! Great, unique views, speedy, clean, fairly comfortable (seats are quite thin), cool and plenty of seating in multiple configurations.

For those who choose to use it for commuting, it’s an excellent, convenient alternative. Skyline is part of our future so learn it, ride it, use it and love it!

Michael Rosenberg

Downtown Honolulu

