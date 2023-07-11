Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Tourist aid agency needs help, too Today Updated 6:48 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! With the post-pandemic return of tourism to the islands, the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii (VASH) is seeing a rise in cases of visitors who need assistance after experiencing unexpected adversity — for example, a stolen wallet, a hiking accident or even deeper tragedy. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. With the post-pandemic return of tourism to the islands, the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii (VASH) is seeing a rise in cases of visitors who need assistance after experiencing unexpected adversity — for example, a stolen wallet, a hiking accident or even deeper tragedy. However, the VASH volunteer force dwindled from 50 to about 25 during the pandemic, and it needs more help. Volunteers are the backbone of the nonprofit, which has only two full-time and seven half-time staff. To pitch in, sign up for the next training session, July 22, by emailing info@visitoralohasocietyofhawaii.org or calling 808-926-8274, no later than 4 p.m. July 17. Previous Story Letter: Carrying guns legally a deterrent to criminals