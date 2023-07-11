Off The News: Tourist aid agency needs help, too

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With the post-pandemic return of tourism to the islands, the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii (VASH) is seeing a rise in cases of visitors who need assistance after experiencing unexpected adversity — for example, a stolen wallet, a hiking accident or even deeper tragedy. However, the VASH volunteer force dwindled from 50 to about 25 during the pandemic, and it needs more help.

Volunteers are the backbone of the nonprofit, which has only two full-time and seven half-time staff. To pitch in, sign up for the next training session, July 22, by emailing info@visitoralohasocietyofhawaii.org or calling 808-926-8274, no later than 4 p.m. July 17.