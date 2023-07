Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Treat yourself to an upscale dining experience at Upstairs at Pier 38 (formerly called Nico’s Upstairs), which has just recently revamped not only its establishment, but menu as well. Find top-quality cuisine boasting fresh, local ingredients, contemporary and classic wine choices, and locally crafted beers and captivating cocktails at the reimagined eatery that also showcases an extraordinary view overlooking Honolulu harbor.

In addition to the elevated dining room, the restaurant also features private party spaces, a welcoming lounge and a copper bar where guests can enjoy pupu with their libations.

The menu boasts locally caught seafood and USDA prime steak. Popular items include the misoyaki sea bass, a paella-inspired dish, rib-eye steak with café de Paris butter and Basque cheesecake.

Dinner is available from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Visit upstairspier38.com.

New breakfast option

There’s a new breakfast option in Waikiki. Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is home to recently opened La Bettola, an Italian restaurant currently open for dinner only. In the mornings, patrons can enjoy LB Cafe, open daily from 6 to 11 a.m.

The cafe currently offers coffees ranging from flat whites and cappuccinos to lattes and espresso tonics. The food menu features a rotating selection of housemade sweet and savory pastries like ham and cheese croissant, egg and avocado maritozzo and strawberry maritozzo ($6.50).

Call 808-922-1233.

A grand time

Grand Wailea Maui, A Waldorf Astoria Resort recently debuted its reimagined oceanfront dining venue, Olivine. The restaurant specializes in coastal Italian cuisine made with local ingredients, boasts craft cocktails and an expansive wine list, and also showcases a beautiful view of the Pacific Ocean.

The menu features handmade pastas by chef Michele di Bari of Sale Pepe, along with authentic seafood dishes sourced from Hawaii-based sustainable aquaculture operation Blue Ocean Mariculture. Popular items include Molokai sweet potato ravioli with lemon almond pesto, cacio e pepe prepared with tonnarelli, Parmigiano Reggiano, Hawaiian kampachi crudo plated with aged pancetta, smoky Romanesco, candied kumquats and ogo, and a selection of wood-fired pizzas.

Olivine is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., intermezzo 3-5 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations can be made at grandwailea.com/dine/olivine. Walk-ins are welcome.

Say ‘aloha’ to new eats

Patrick’s Roadhouse Five-0 recently held its grand opening on July 10 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, serving the same delicious recipes, but with a local twist. Patrick’s Roadhouse is known for its unique combination of a vibrant 1940s ambiance, delectable burgers and welcoming staff.

Guests can expect a breathtaking waterfront view of the Pacific Ocean at Patrick’s Roadhouse Five-0, along with an unparalleled dining experience that showcases American and Hawaiian fusion cuisine.

Head chef Josesito, a culinary artist with a three-decade tenure at the original Patrick’s Roadhouse, has continued the restaurant’s legacy by crafting exceptional dishes that honor the establishment’s traditional recipes. A popular item is the eatery’s Wanda Burger, designed by the original Roadhouse chef, Wanda herself.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Parking validation is available. Visit patsfive0.com or call 808-888-6060.