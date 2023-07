Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking for new dining options around town? Check out the following:

Secret menu item

Located in Prince Waikiki, 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar (100 Holomoana St. third floor) has a new izakaya-style savory menu. But, did you know there are also two new secret menu items?

Ask for the chirashi with salmon or chirashi with ahi. Both bowls are $22 ($15 more if you want to add foie gras) and are perfect for sharing. The ahi chirashi has sushi rice and a thin layer of fresh ahi mixed with soy mirin sake vinaigrette with seared foie gras. Both bowls are designed to mix tableside and enjoy with accompaniments like housemade fishcake.

Call 808-944-4494 or visit 100sails.com.

Chunky sundaes

Chunky Cookies used to have a trailer in Laie, but recently moved into Pounders Restaurant (55-370 Kamehameha Hwy.) in Hukilau Marketplace. The biz is known for its soft, chewy cookies, but recently launched new ice cream sundaes.

Chunky sundaes ($10) include two scoops of vanilla ice cream, housemade brown butter fudge and three Chunky mini cookies.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@chunky_co).

Affordable omakase

Sushi Aki (1137 11th Ave.), the sister business of Restaurant Aki, recently opened in Kaimuki and offers two omakase menus, along with an a la carte option. Choose between a 19-piece ($135) and 21-piece ($200) omakase course.

Each one includes several seasonal dishes that change monthly.

Highlights from the 19-course menu include ikura bowl, chilled edamame soup, hotate sushi, snow crab tempura, chutoro, anago and dessert. The 21-course menu includes some of the same dishes as the 19-course omakase, as well as premium additions like otoro sushi, spot prawn with ikura and a small bowl of uni.

Call 808-978-2855 or follow the biz on Instagram (@sushiaki2023).

