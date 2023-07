Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re driving through Moiliili, chances are you’ve seen this cart on the side of the road. Rico Rico Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken has been serving half and whole chicken plates since 2011, according to business owner Carlos Jimenez.

“I wanted to make Peruvian food because there’s a lot of variety,” he says. “I started cooking in Peru, but I also studied at Kapiolani Community College. I was really excited to start cooking (Peruvian food in Hawaii), but everything is kind of complicated when it comes to the ingredients. I decided the easiest thing would be to make Peruvian chicken.”

The menu is simple with only two items — whole ($22) and half ($13) chicken plates — and customers can order online, in person or via phone.

“Even though I just make chicken, rice and sauce, it’s a lot of work,” Jimenez says. “I brine and marinade the chicken in a special way; I don’t just open the package of chicken and add salt and pepper. We also use a natural charcoal, resulting in a smoky flavor. That’s the way we used to cook in Peru; we use charcoal to make a real Peruvian-style chicken with barbecue flavor.”

All chicken plates come with Peruvian rice and a special housemade sauce.

“It’s a mayo-based sauce that’s combined with Peruvian yellow peppers,” Jimenez says. “People like it a lot; they eat it with the chicken, with rice or by itself. Most people order the whole chicken plates and shred the chicken to make sandwiches, salads or mix it with pasta and sauce. It’s kind of like going to Costco and getting a chicken, but ours is a little different.”

Rico Rico Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken is currently in Moiliili from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“I’m having a lot of fun cooking; I like what I do,” Jimenez says.

Rico Rico Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken

1000 Coolidge St., Honolulu

Call: 808-271-6474

How to order: In person, phone or online

How to pay: Cash and all major credit cards accepted