Windward eats
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:40 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Strong>blueberry french toast ($8) and roasted turkey panini ($14)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Venison bolognese with fresh pappar-delle ($33)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Tours include a tasting of different whiskeys
-
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Truffle smash burger ($18)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree