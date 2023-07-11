Windward eats

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recently, I drove to Kailua multiple times in one week to check out some new spots that opened, along with some with revamped menus. Read more

Recently, I drove to Kailua multiple times in one week to check out some new spots that opened, along with some with revamped menus. Feast on the following:

Lilikoi Kitchen

Lilikoi Kitchen recently opened within The Collective Kailua. The biz is currently open for breakfast and lunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

Both breakfast and lunch menus have an extensive selection. For breakfast, choose from dishes like baked blueberry French toast ($8), avocado toast ($10) and breakfast burritos ($10). The lunch menu features options like roasted turkey panini ($14), Cubano panini ($14) and lilikoi farm salad ($12). Be sure to also try the chicken and dumplings soup ($8), which features a family recipe.

Lilikoi Kitchen

Inside The Collective

407 Uluniu St. Ste. 101, Kailua

lilikoikitchenhawaii.com

Instagram: @Lilikoikitchenhawaii

The Boardroom Kailua

This trendy eatery recently launched a new menu. New dishes from the food menu include blackened tuna with pickled ogo (market price), ‘Local Kine’ steak Oscar ($48) with kalbi and Kauai prawns, and oyster Rockefeller ($3.50 each).

Keep an eye out for chef specials that change monthly. At a recent media event, featured chef specials included venison bolognese with fresh pappardelle ($33), mac nut goat cheese pesto pasta ($30), fresh island catch (market price) and grilled pork chop ($39).

The Boardroom Kailua

44 Kainehe St., Kailua

808-807-5640

theboardroomkailua.com

Instagram: @Theboardroomkailua

Koolau Distillery

Koolau Distillery is known for its craft spirits that are made using pure artesian water. This veteran-owned business offers whiskey tours ($25 per adult, $20 kamaaina rate), but also opened a tasting room earlier this year. The tasting room offers a variety of handcrafted cocktails using the business’s locally produced spirits.

Koolau Distillery also partners with a rotating line-up of food trucks to offer meals with its libations. Leilani’s Island Tacos recently served up pulled pork, chicken, Jerk chicken and bean sprout tacos (two for $12), along with fish and crabcake tacos (two for $14).

Koolau Distillery

905 Kapaa Quarry Place Bldg. 50 Ste. 5014, Kailua

808-261-0685

koolaudistillery.com

Instagram: @Koolaudistillery

Joja Hawaii

Joja Hawaii’s food truck started in 2021, but the biz has since expanded its locations (and menu) to include pop-ups at locations like the FarmLovers Kailua

Town farmers market on Sundays (located next to Adventist Health Castle).

The biz recently added smash burgers to its menu. Feast on the popular truffle smash burger ($18), which features a 100% beef double smashed burger (blend of beef chuck and ground rib-eye) with truffle sauce, caramelized onions and American cheese in a brioche bun. Or, go with the American smash burger ($18), which includes avocado sauce, crispy bacon crumbles, double American cheese and caramelized onions in a brioche bun.

Joja Hawaii

Various Locations

jojahawaii.com

Instagram: @Joja.Hawaii