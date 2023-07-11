comscore 3 plead not guilty in fatal fentanyl case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 plead not guilty in fatal fentanyl case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

Three people accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of supplying fatal doses of fentanyl to two Hawaii men who died last month at a Waikiki hotel pleaded not guilty Monday. Read more

