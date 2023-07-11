FHB donates $280,634 for kauhale projects

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank announced Monday that it has donated $280,634 to HomeAid Hawaii to directly support Gov. Josh Green’s statewide kauhale initiative, including the Pulama Ola medical respite kauhale on the grounds of the state Department of Health.

Hawaii State FCU gives $40K in teacher grants

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union said Monday that it has awarded $40,000 in grants to Hawaii public school teachers through its 2023 Investing in Education grant program. A total of 82 grants of up to $500 each were distributed to public school teachers across the state to help purchase classroom supplies and enhance student curricula.