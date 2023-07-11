comscore FHB donates $280,634 for kauhale projects | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

FHB donates $280,634 for kauhale projects

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

First Hawaiian Bank announced Monday that it has donated $280,634 to HomeAid Hawaii to directly support Gov. Josh Green’s statewide kauhale initiative, including the Pulama Ola medical respite kauhale on the grounds of the state Department of Health. Read more

