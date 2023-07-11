Hawaii News FHB donates $280,634 for kauhale projects By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! First Hawaiian Bank announced Monday that it has donated $280,634 to HomeAid Hawaii to directly support Gov. Josh Green’s statewide kauhale initiative, including the Pulama Ola medical respite kauhale on the grounds of the state Department of Health. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. First Hawaiian Bank announced Monday that it has donated $280,634 to HomeAid Hawaii to directly support Gov. Josh Green’s statewide kauhale initiative, including the Pulama Ola medical respite kauhale on the grounds of the state Department of Health. Hawaii State FCU gives $40K in teacher grants Hawaii State Federal Credit Union said Monday that it has awarded $40,000 in grants to Hawaii public school teachers through its 2023 Investing in Education grant program. A total of 82 grants of up to $500 each were distributed to public school teachers across the state to help purchase classroom supplies and enhance student curricula. Previous Story On the Move: Jacob Silva and Matthew Ball