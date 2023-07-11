comscore Initial paid rail ridership more than doubles after revision | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Initial paid rail ridership more than doubles after revision

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

The number of passengers paying to ride the Skyline rail system for the initial five days after free fares ended July 4 has leaped to 18,329 from 8,127 because passengers who transferred from TheBus were not originally counted as train riders, the city Department of Transportation Services said Monday. Read more

