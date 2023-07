Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has appointed Jacob Silva as director of palliative care, hospice and Dignified Journeys, a care program that enhances quality of life for patients living with serious advanced illness by helping to align their treatment preferences with their values. Silva has over two decades of health care experience, including serving as manager of home health for Kaiser Permanente Hawaii before moving to California in 2006. There he worked for the Northern California Permanente Group leading palliative care, life care planning, end-stage renal disease, transitional care programs and provider credentialing for home health, hospice and skilled nursing facilities. Most recently he was a service director for Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that Matthew Ball (RA) has joined the firm in its Windward office as an independent agent. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Realty, he was a Realtor-­associate at Island Realty Group. Before that, Ball was the equipping and discipleship director at the Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii.

