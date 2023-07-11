comscore Tech View: Printers and Bluetooth are among the things that IT people hate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Printers and Bluetooth are among the things that IT people hate

  • By John Agsalud
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.

Do you ever get a big sigh when you ask your IT staff for help? Don’t take it personally, chances it’s the piece of technology you’re working with that causes the angst. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jacob Silva and Matthew Ball

Scroll Up