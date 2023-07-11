comscore Hilo High makes big splash in MLB draft | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hilo High makes big splash in MLB draft

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • UTSPORTS.COM Maui Ahuna was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round.

  • COURTESY DEVIN SALTIBAN Devin Saltiban was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the third round.

Much has been made of the shift of dominance in high school baseball to the neighbor islands, which have won four of the past six state championships in Division I. Read more

