Scoreboard – July 11, 2023

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

Wednesday

No local sporting events scheduled

BULLETIN BOARD

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Mid-Pacific Institute is seeking a varsity head coach for its swimming/diving program. The individual will be responsible for developing competitive swimmers at the middle and high school levels. For more information, visit midpac.edu/about/employment

Golf

Waialae Women’s Invit.

Monday

At Waialae Country Club

Round 1 Results

Overall

Low Gross Score

1. Marie Miyashiro 79

Low Net Score

T1. Kunie Maruwaka 68

T1. Jeongwon Park 68

Championship Flight

Low Gross Score

1. Marie Miyashiro 79

T2. Chloe Jang 80

T2. Tomoko Nakane 80

Low Net Score

1. Kyong Omura 70

T2. Marie Miyashiro 72

T2. Tomoko Nakane 72

A Flight

Low Gross Score

1. Kunie Maruwaka 82

2. Hyo Jae Lee 83

Low Net Score

1. Kunie Maruwaka 68

2. Hyo Jae Lee 69

B Flight

Low Gross Score

1. Hae Sook Wada 90

2. Lily Yao 91

Low Net Score

1. Hae Sook Wada 71

2. Paula Trask 72

C Flight

Low Gross Score

1. Jeongwon Park 92

T2. Vivian Ahn 96

T2. Sooyounn Han 96

Low Net Score

1. Jeongwon Park 68

2. Vivian Ahn 74

D Flight

Low Gross Score

1. Noreen Feig 97

2. Jean Hess 99

Low Net Score

T1. Noreen Feig 72

T1. Unkying Im 72

PGA Tour Statistics

Through July 9

FedExCup Season Points

1. Jon Rahm, 3,117; 2. Scottie Scheffler, 2,965; 3. Max Homa, 1,996; 4. Wyndham Clark, 1,893; 5. Keegan Bradley, 1,774; 6. Viktor Hovland, 1,703; 7. Rory McIlroy, 1,699; 8. Rickie Fowler, 1,686; 9. Tony Finau, 1,570; 10. Nick Taylor, 1,421.

Scoring Average

1. Scottie Scheffler, 68.518; 2. Jon Rahm, 68.788; 3. Rory McIlroy, 69.174; 4. Patrick Cantlay, 69.247; 5. Xander Schauffele, 69.251; 6. Rickie Fowler, 69.365; 7. Tyrrell Hatton, 69.393; 8. Tommy Fleetwood, 69.449; 9. Viktor Hovland, 69.482; 10. Justin Rose, 69.620.

Driving Distance

1. Rory McIlroy, 327.6; 2. Brandon Matthews, 320.9; 3. Cameron Young, 318.5; 4 (tie), Byeong Hun An and Matti Schmid, 315.9; 6. Cameron Champ, 315.8; 7. Trevor Cone, 315; 8. Wyndham Clark, 314.5; 9. Gary Woodland, 313.8; 10. Jon Rahm, 313.5.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1. Russell Henley, 72.75%; 2. Satoshi Kodaira, 72.44%; 3. Ryan Moore, 70.23%; 4. Ryan Armour, 69.71%; 5. Collin Morikawa, 69.70%; 6. Aaron Rai, 69.43%; 7. Tom Kim, 69.02%; 8. Lucas Glover, 67.86%; 9. Zac Blair, 67.82%; 10. Si Woo Kim, 67.68%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1. Scottie Scheffler, 73.94%; 2. Kevin Yu, 72.96%; 3. Jon Rahm, 71.62%; 4. Collin Morikawa, 70.63%; 5. Corey Conners, 70.16%; 6. Tom Kim, 70.03%; 7. Dylan Wu, 69.94%; 8. Russell Knox, 69.78%; 9. Will Gordon, 69.74%; 10. Patrick Cantlay, 69.65%.

Total Driving

1. Patrick Cantlay, 41; 2. Keith Mitchell, 53; 3. Scottie Scheffler, 56; 4. Brent Grant, 72; 5. Viktor Hovland, 73; 6. Kevin Yu, 85; 7. Hayden Buckley, 95; 8 (tie), Shane Lowry and Gary Woodland, 102; 10. Jason Day, 104.

Birdie Average

1. Patrick Cantlay, 4.69; 2. Jon Rahm, 4.65; 3. Scottie Scheffler, 4.46; 4. Rickie Fowler, 4.4; 5. Cameron Young, 4.39; 6. Tony Finau, 4.38; 7. Max Homa, 4.32; 8. Keegan Bradley, 4.31; 9. Kevin Yu, 4.29; 10. Adam Scott, 4.28.

Eagles (Holes per)

1. Jon Rahm, 66; 2. Kevin Chappell, 81; 3. Hayden Buckley, 82.3; 4 (tie), Kevin Chappell and Xander Schauffele, 85.5; 6. Kevin Tway, 92.4; 7. Scottie Scheffler, 94.2; 8. Taylor Montgomery, 97.7; 9. Justin Rose, 100.8; 10. Vincent Norrman, 103.1.

Sand Save Percentage

1. 10 tied with .00%.

All-Around Ranking

1. Patrick Cantlay, 216; 2. Jon Rahm, 221; 3. Viktor Hovland, 226; 4. Scottie Scheffler, 263; 5. Xander Schauffele, 274; 6. Wyndham Clark, 283; 7. Rickie Fowler, 297; 8. Justin Rose, 323; 9. Sungjae Im, 332; 10. Kevin Yu, 337.

LPGA Tour Statistics

Through July 9

Scoring

1. Hyo Joo Kim, 69.615; 2. Jin Young Ko, 69.816; 3. Atthaya Thitikul, 70.026; 4. Xiyu Lin, 70.235; 5. Ayaka Furue, 70.265; 6. Nelly Korda, 70.278; 7. Georgia Hall, 70.302; 8. Ruoning Yin, 70.4; 9. Carlota Ciganda, 70.425; 10. Leona Maguire, 70.452.

Driving Distance

1. Xiaowen Yin, 280.16; 2. Emily Kristine Pedersen, 279.42; 3. Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, 278.07; 4. Maude-Aimee Leblanc, 277.45; 5. Polly Mack, 277.25; 6. Yan Liu, 276.85; 7. Madelene Sagstrom, 276.39; 8. Yealimi Noh, 276.29; 9. Maria Fassi, 275.32; 10. Bailey Tardy, 274.93.

Greens in Regulation

1 (tie), Hyo Joo Kim, Jennifer Kupcho and Anna Nordqvist, .74%; 4 (tie), Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee and Emily Kristine Pedersen, .73%; 7. 5 tied with .72%.

Putts per GIR

1. Yaeeun Hong, 1.66; 2 (tie), Xiyu Lin and Lilia Vu, 1.73; 4 (tie), Danielle Kang and Frida Kinhult, 1.74; 6. 5 tied with 1.75.

Birdies

1. Ashleigh Buhai, 193; 2. Nasa Hataoka, 183; 3. Ayaka Furue, 179; 4. Hyo Joo Kim, 166; 5. Amy Yang, 165; 6. Georgia Hall, 164; 7. Hye-Jin Choi, 163; 8. Jin Young Ko, 162; 9. 2 tied with 159.

Eagles

1. Jennifer Kupcho, 9; 2. Hae Ran Ryu, 8; 3. Carlota Ciganda, 7; 4 (tie), Frida Kinhult, Yuka Saso, Bailey Tardy and Xiaowen Yin, 6; 8. 12 tied with 5.

Sand Save Percentage

1. Grace Kim, .70%; 2. Celine Boutier, .61%; 3. Angel Yin, .60%; 4 (tie), Mi Hyang Lee, Maddie Szeryk and Albane Valenzuela, .59%; 7. Lexi Thompson, .58%; 8. 3 tied with .57%.

Rounds Under Par

1. Ayaka Furue, .65%; 2. Hyo Joo Kim, .77%; 3. Brooke M; Henderson, .67%; 4. Nasa Hataoka, .60%; 5. Atthaya Thitikul, .74%; 6. Ashleigh Buhai, .57%; 7. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .66%; 8. Leona Maguire, .64%; 9. Cheyenne Knight, .61%; 10. Georgia Hall, .60%; 11. Allisen Corpuz, .59%.