Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Peace Boat docks in Honolulu Today Updated 6:31 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Peace Boat, steered by a Japan-based organization with international objectives, arrived at Honolulu Harbor on Monday with Hawaii youth activists on board, along with 1,400 passengers who were invited to sign Hawaii’s “Pledge to Our Keiki,” committing to honor and protect Hawaii’s environment and people. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Peace Boat, steered by a Japan-based organization with international objectives, arrived at Honolulu Harbor on Monday with Hawaii youth activists on board, along with 1,400 passengers who were invited to sign Hawaii’s “Pledge to Our Keiki,” committing to honor and protect Hawaii’s environment and people. The time is right, as Earth undergoes its hottest period in the last 125,000 years, and unpredictable weather, including heat waves and hurricanes, threatens lives worldwide. Peace Boat goals are aligned with United Nations sustainability principles, as is the Keiki Pledge; to ignore these urgent calls for shared responsibility would be reckless. Previous Story Editorial: Water won’t work around Capitol