Off The News: Peace Boat docks in Honolulu
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Peace Boat docks in Honolulu

  • Today
  • Updated 6:31 p.m.

The Peace Boat, steered by a Japan-based organization with international objectives, arrived at Honolulu Harbor on Monday with Hawaii youth activists on board, along with 1,400 passengers who were invited to sign Hawaii’s “Pledge to Our Keiki,” committing to honor and protect Hawaii’s environment and people. Read more

Editorial: Water won’t work around Capitol

