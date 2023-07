Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has launched its Keaukaha Steward Pilot Program and Community Cultural-Based Education Program, including the hiring of four part-time stewards to help educate visitors about the area and — most importantly — how to care for it.

There are few places that offer a better window on the islands’ culture than Keaukaha, a Hawaiian homestead community within the Hilo district. That makes it a rather good choice as a focal point for HTA’s “destination management” approach.