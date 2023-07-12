comscore Editorial: Kaiwi Coast needs more protection | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Kaiwi Coast needs more protection

  • Today
  • Updated 6:28 p.m.

Once, the fate of the Kaiwi Coast hung in the balance. That uncertainty was largely resolved on Thursday, when Gov. Josh Green signed Senate Bill 1254, now Act 235, into law, directing the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) to move forward in creating Kaiwi State Park. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Water won’t work around Capitol

Scroll Up