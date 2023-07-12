comscore Anti-nepotism law takes effect in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Anti-nepotism law takes effect in Hawaii

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

A new law took effect Tuesday prohibiting nepotism across state government — particularly for the 60,000 employees in the executive branch — but notably exempts the state Legislature and Judiciary. Read more

