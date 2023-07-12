Concussion prevention, recovery are focus of free UH workshops

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Free workshops to learn about head safety, concussions and the importance of head protection are being conducted by the University of Hawaii at Manoa College of Education this month and next on three islands.

“Everyone has a role in the management of a concussed individual,” Troy Furutani, Hawai‘i Concussion Awareness Management Program project manager, said in a UH news release. “Coaches, parents, officials, administrators and even the concussed individual themselves need to be aware of what their roles are and how to manage a concussion from time of injury to full recovery.”

The mission of the HCAMP program is to increase and share knowledge about concussions. “Every year, research projects are studied and investigated, and the information is used to help in the areas of prevention, treatment and recovery of concussions,” the release said.

The target audience for the workshops includes high school coaches, parents and administrators involved in interscholastic sports; intermediate school coaches, parents and administrators; and youth/community sports league organizations for ages 11-18 years.

The workshop schedule:

>> Monday, 6 p.m. at Baldwin High School Multimedia Room, Maui

>> Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at McKinley High School Auditorium

>> Aug. 15, 5 p.m. at Keaau High School, Hawaii island

To register, visit go. hawaii.edu/jvX or contact Furutani at tfurutan@hawaii.edu.