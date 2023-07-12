Hawaiian Telcom gives $50K to 3 nonprofits

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Telcom has awarded a total of more than $50,000 to three local nonprofit organizations: AccesSurf Hawaii, Hawaii Literacy and Special Olympics Hawaii. The grants are courtesy of the Bell Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic endeavor launched by altafiber, Hawaiian Telcom’s parent company, to support nonprofit organizations in areas where its companies provide service.

“As we celebrate our 140th anniversary this year, we’re excited to build on our long legacy of giving through the Bell Charitable Foundation,” Hawaiian Telcom President and General Manager Su Shin said. “This foundation enables us to make an even bigger, more focused impact in areas that we believe are essential for our communities to thrive and grow.”

>> AccesSurf Hawaii will receive nearly $12,000 to create a database to better serve the community and improve outreach efforts. AccesSurf Hawaii empowers people with disabilities by providing access to the beach, adaptive water sports and memorable experiences in the ocean.

>> Hawaii Literacy will receive $20,000 to provide free or low-cost internet service, connected devices and culturally relevant digital training. Hawaii Literacy helps children and adults gain essential reading, writing and lifelong learning skills.

>> Special Olympics Hawaii will receive $20,000 to provide health screenings and training for clinicians who treat people with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Hawaii uses sports, health, education and leadership programs to end discrimination against and to empower people with intellectual disabilities.

The BCF reviews grant applications twice a year. The next application period for Economic and Social Mobility, and Environmental Sustainability grants is Oct. 1-31. Go to bellfdn.org.