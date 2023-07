Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : Our neighborhood has underground wiring. In January several houses lost power. HECO responded by putting in above-ground temporary hookups. More than six months later those “temporary” connections remain. Read more

Question: Our neighborhood has underground wiring. In January several houses lost power. HECO responded by putting in above-ground temporary hookups. More than six months later those “temporary” connections remain. These hookups are in the middle of the sidewalk, thereby making the sidewalk impassable for seniors using walkers or wheelchairs, or parents pushing baby strollers. The only choice available is to go onto the busy road! Attempts to get HECO to respond have been futile. Why is it taking so long to replace the underground connections? When will the above-ground connections be gone?

Answer: It’s expected to take two to four more months to restore the underground lines and remove sidewalk obstructions related to temporary overhead electrical lines in Kailua Heights, on Onioni and Kina streets near Mapuana Street. Here’s the full response from Darren Pai, a spokesperson for Hawaiian Electric Co.:

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and apologize for the inconvenience. Our planners and crews have assessed the damage and developed plans to restore the impacted underground lines and remove the temporary service connections. This will require excavation of the sidewalks, along with installation of new duct lines and other equipment. Before we can start this work, we will need approved permits from the city. We estimate the repairs will take two to four months to complete, which includes the permit review and approval process. We will communicate with the affected customers so they understand the process and work schedule.”

The reader who submitted this question provided photos of sidewalk obstructions at two locations. One showed an overhead line running from a house down to the sidewalk and under a steel plate, which was topped with two orange cones, an orange- and-white illuminated barricade and caution tape. The other showed an overhead line running from a house to below the sidewalk, which was marked with three orange safety cones.

Q: If I am able to get a passport appointment at the Wahiawa Satellite City Hall, will I be able to get my photo there, too?

A: No. Three Oahu satellite city halls — Ala Moana, Kapolei and Wahiawa — now accept first-time U.S. passport applications by appointment. However, none of them offer photo services, so you’ll need to bring your passport photo and required documents and fees with you, according to the city’s Department of Customer Services. For more information and a link to make an appointment, go to 808ne.ws/csdpass.

Q: My granddaughters would like to do slight name changes, and they are both over 18. What are the steps for them to do that?

A: If either is changing their name due to marriage or divorce, they can stipulate that on the marriage certificate or divorce decree without having to apply for a name change through the lieutenant governor’s office. However, neither seems to be the case here, which means that as adult Hawaii residents they would each initiate a name change petition, a process that can take six to eight weeks and carries several fees. Your granddaughters can find step-by-step instructions at namechange.ehawaii.gov. The website says applicants can submit their initial forms online, and then mail in notarized documents, to handle the process without visiting the lieutenant governor’s office in person.

Mahalo

On July 2 I was at Foodland Farms in Aina Haina, and the man in front of me paid for my purchases. I wish to thank him. He was so sweet. This has never happened to me before. I was so thrilled. I went home and called all my friends, and they were so happy, also. This man made my day! Mahalo! — A reader

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.