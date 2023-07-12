comscore Man acquitted in 1982 cold-case murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man acquitted in 1982 cold-case murder

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Florida dental hygienist Thomas Lewis Garner, right, was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Kathy Warnette Hicks in the courtroom of Judge Rowena Somerville on Tuesday. Deputy Public Defender Edward Aquino is at left.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Breylynn Hicks, a police officer and younger brother of the victim, expressed his disappointment following the jury verdict.

The eight men and four women of the jury grappled with the choices given in the cold-case murder trial of a 63-year-old Florida dental hygienist: guilty or not guilty of second-degree murder in the 1982 beating and strangulation death of a 25-year-old Delta Air Lines reservations clerk whose body was found in Nuuanu. Read more

