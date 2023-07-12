Man acquitted in 1982 cold-case murder

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Florida dental hygienist Thomas Lewis Garner, right, was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Kathy Warnette Hicks in the courtroom of Judge Rowena Somerville on Tuesday. Deputy Public Defender Edward Aquino is at left.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Breylynn Hicks, a police officer and younger brother of the victim, expressed his disappointment following the jury verdict.