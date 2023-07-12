comscore UH women’s volleyball tickets on sale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH women’s volleyball tickets on sale

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

Season ticket sales for the Hawaii women’s volleyball team will start Thursday at the SimpliFi Arena box office and through eTicketHawaii.com. Read more

Previous Story
Hilo High makes big splash in MLB draft
Next Story
Scoreboard – July 12, 2023

Scroll Up