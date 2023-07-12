UH women’s volleyball tickets on sale

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Season ticket sales for the Hawaii women’s volleyball team will start Thursday at the SimpliFi Arena box office and through eTicketHawaii.com.

The Rainbow Wahine, the three-time defending Big West champions, open the season Aug. 25 against Northwestern as part of the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.

The ticket packages are as follows:

Upper level, sections K-P, CC-GG ($135 adults, $110 ages 65-older, $75 ages 4 through high school).

Upper level, sections J-BB, HH-Q ($150 adults, $125 ages 65-older, $90 ages 4 through high school).

Lower level, sections A, B, C, FF, GG, HH ($325).

Lower level, sections AA, BB, CC, D, DD, E, EE, JJ ($305).

The lower-level tickets include a seat premium fee.

The Rainbow Wahine finished 22-7 last season, including a 19-1 record in conference play.

For more information and to make purchases, visit etickethawaii.com, call 808-944-2697, or visit the SimpliFi Box office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Transpac division winners determined

Division winners were named Tuesday for the Transpacific Yacht Race, a 2,225-nautical-mile race that started off San Pedro, Calif., and ends off Diamond Head.

Doug Baker’s Dencho/Kernan 68 Peligroso won the Division I title, Ivan Batanov and Lawrence Andrews’ Reichel/Pugh 51 Zero Gravity claimed D-II and Roy Disney’s Andrews 68 Pyewacket took D-III.

Pyewacket had the best corrected time score. Corrected time is a handicap system that factors in the size of the yachts and design. The first yachts set sail June 27. Three teams have yet to complete the race as of Tuesday.

Chaminade women’s tennis makes grade

The Chaminade women’s tennis squad on Tuesday was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II All-Academic Team, while four student-athletes were honored as ITA Scholar-Athletes.

The Silverswords are one of 97 D-II programs to earn the All-Academic Team award. To be eligible, teams must have a minimum team grade-point average of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale for all rostered student-athletes for the 2022-23 academic term. It marks the sixth straight year Chaminade has earned the team award.

Chaminade’s Selena Buttery, Kirra Carvalho, Sydney Danielson and Emily Ramirez Miranda were named ITA Scholar-Athletes, which required players to have a minimum GPA of 3.5 during the 2022-23 academic calendar.