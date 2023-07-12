Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz is savoring her big U.S. Women’s Open win
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:28 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Corpuz hit from a bunker on the 12th hole.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Allisen Corpuz hit from the 18th tee during Sunday’s final round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif. Corpuz finished 3-under-par 69 for a three-shot victory.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Allisen Corpuz was hugged by her father, Marcos, as her mother, May, looked on Sunday after winning the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree