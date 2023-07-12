comscore UH draftee Gustin plans to sign with Padres | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH draftee Gustin plans to sign with Padres

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / MAY 25 Hawaii pitcher Harry Gustin said of his decision to sign a pro contract: “it would be kind of stupid to turn it down.”

    Hawaii pitcher Harry Gustin said of his decision to sign a pro contract: “it would be kind of stupid to turn it down.”

Left-handed pitcher Harry Gustin will forgo his junior season with the University of Hawaii baseball team and sign with the San Diego Padres. Read more

