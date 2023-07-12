UH to close Manoa campus day of Stanford football game

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii is closing its Manoa campus on Sept. 1 in order to accommodate fans for the nationally televised UH vs. Stanford football game scheduled for 5 p.m.

In an email sent to faculty, students and staff Tuesday morning from the office of the president, faculty are asked to move in-person classes online for the day or reschedule.

All employees able to telework are asked to do so.

The Zone 20 parking structure will be closed to all UH pass holders and visitors on game day to allow UH football parking pass holders to park.

The email also stated that Hamilton Library, the bookstore, Campus Center (including Sodexo eateries) and residential life will remain physically open on their regular schedule on Sept. 1.

The following will have shortened operating hours:

>> University Health Services: closing at noon, last patient appointments at 11 a.m.

>> Warrior Recreation Center: closing at noon

>> Counseling and Student Development Center: closing at 1:30 p.m.

UH’s home opener against Stanford is the only Friday home football game scheduled this season. The email also says no future home games will be scheduled on Fridays until a new stadium is open.

“When the game was originally scheduled, Aloha Stadium was still expected to be available as UH’s home field,” the email states. “But when UH was abruptly notified that we would no longer be able to play there with fans, we quickly modified Ching Field to support home football games. By the start of the 2023 season, the Ching Complex expansion from 9,000 to 15,000 seats will be completed.”

The game is scheduled to be telecast on CBS Sports Network.