Sports

UH to close Manoa campus day of Stanford football game

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:07 a.m.

The University of Hawaii is closing its Manoa campus on Sept. 1 in order to accommodate fans for the nationally televised UH vs. Stanford football game scheduled for 5 p.m. Read more

