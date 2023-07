Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu may have reached its tipping point: high prices for lodging and food, unacceptable levels of crime, a highly visible homeless issue, and the unsightly condition of our highways. Read more

Honolulu may have reached its tipping point: high prices for lodging and food, unacceptable levels of crime, a highly visible homeless issue, and the unsightly condition of our highways.

The Star-Advertiser highlighted concerns about waist-high weeds and trash that create an unwelcome optic for tourists and taxpaying residents (“State, city strain to keep traffic signs clear of overgrown foliage,” Star-Advertiser, July 5).

The state Department of Transportation indicated a shortage of workers and ineffective herbicides are key issues. Using more inmates and paying them fairly is a workable solution, considering many areas along our freeway system are in need of significant work.

Hawaii has no manufacturing nor any other notable industry other than tourism. With visitor counts down and surveys indicating that tourist are seeking new destinations, we can ill afford to lose control of our most important industry.

Let’s keep paradise free of weeds and trash on the highways while we address the other issues.

John Howell

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter