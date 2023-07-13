Editorial | Letters Letter: Host public forums to keep politicians honest Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Over the last few years, Hawaii has been subject to various public corruption scandals, from lawmakers who accepted bribes, to a police chief and his wife who were found guilty of fraud and theft. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Over the last few years, Hawaii has been subject to various public corruption scandals, from lawmakers who accepted bribes, to a police chief and his wife who were found guilty of fraud and theft. I think the only way to counter such crimes would be to incorporate more civic engagement from individuals like you and me. We do this by hosting town hall forums with public officials in which the public can ask questions and express any concerns they may have to their elected leaders. Maybe these politicians and city officials would think twice before committing crimes that damage our state’s reputation. Because if they do, they’ll be forced to explain themselves to the people. Kala‘e Kong Pearl City EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Rail, bus routes offer much improved service