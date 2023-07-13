Letter: Host public forums to keep politicians honest

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Over the last few years, Hawaii has been subject to various public corruption scandals, from lawmakers who accepted bribes, to a police chief and his wife who were found guilty of fraud and theft. Read more

I think the only way to counter such crimes would be to incorporate more civic engagement from individuals like you and me. We do this by hosting town hall forums with public officials in which the public can ask questions and express any concerns they may have to their elected leaders.

Maybe these politicians and city officials would think twice before committing crimes that damage our state’s reputation. Because if they do, they’ll be forced to explain themselves to the people.

Kala‘e Kong

Pearl City

