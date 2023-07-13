Letter: No one accountable for escape of mental patient

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Nov. 15, 2017, police in Northern California arrested a "violent psychopath" who had escaped a state psychiatric hospital earlier. Randall Saito, then 59, was arrested after Honolulu police received a tip that he was on his way to a brother's home in Stockton, Calif.

Saito left the Hawaii State Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 12, took a taxi to a chartered plane bound for Maui, and then paid cash and boarded another plane to San Jose, Calif. When arrested he has more than $6,000 in cash, multiple IDs, had used cell phones to plan his escape, acquired the combinations of several locks within the hospital, and had a backpack hidden or given to him before he left the grounds.

There have been no arrests, trials or convictions for assisting Saito. When you see a turtle on a fence post, he didn’t get there without help.

James Pritchett

Kailua

