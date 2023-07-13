Editorial | Letters Letter: No one accountable for escape of mental patient Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! On Nov. 15, 2017, police in Northern California arrested a “violent psychopath” who had escaped a state psychiatric hospital earlier. Randall Saito, then 59, was arrested after Honolulu police received a tip that he was on his way to a brother’s home in Stockton, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On Nov. 15, 2017, police in Northern California arrested a “violent psychopath” who had escaped a state psychiatric hospital earlier. Randall Saito, then 59, was arrested after Honolulu police received a tip that he was on his way to a brother’s home in Stockton, Calif. Saito left the Hawaii State Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 12, took a taxi to a chartered plane bound for Maui, and then paid cash and boarded another plane to San Jose, Calif. When arrested he has more than $6,000 in cash, multiple IDs, had used cell phones to plan his escape, acquired the combinations of several locks within the hospital, and had a backpack hidden or given to him before he left the grounds. There have been no arrests, trials or convictions for assisting Saito. When you see a turtle on a fence post, he didn’t get there without help. James Pritchett Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Rail, bus routes offer much improved service