Letter: No one accountable for escape of mental patient | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: No one accountable for escape of mental patient

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

On Nov. 15, 2017, police in Northern California arrested a “violent psychopath” who had escaped a state psychiatric hospital earlier. Randall Saito, then 59, was arrested after Honolulu police received a tip that he was on his way to a brother’s home in Stockton, Calif. Read more

