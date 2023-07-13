Letter: To stop cluster bombs, get Putin out of Ukraine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ukraine has been fighting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Europe for years and now wants to use cluster bombs against the enemy. Read more

Ukraine has been fighting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Europe for years and now wants to use cluster bombs against the enemy.

In Ukraine, Putin is using these and other bombs to kill civilians and soldiers alike every day. The way to get cluster bombs out of Ukraine is to get Putin out of Ukraine.

This is the moment. Putin is off balance and losing the war at home. The new weapons will demoralize Russian troops into flight or surrender and hurt Putin in Russia. Ukraine knows where it will use bombs against Russian soldiers and will clear duds and Russian mines from its own country as soon as Putin is forced out.

Ukrainians are the ones who are dying to protect their country and the West, while critics in safe places far away presume to tell Ukrainians how to die and for how long.

Walter Wright

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter