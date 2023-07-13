Editorial | Letters Letter: To stop cluster bombs, get Putin out of Ukraine Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Ukraine has been fighting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Europe for years and now wants to use cluster bombs against the enemy. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Ukraine has been fighting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Europe for years and now wants to use cluster bombs against the enemy. In Ukraine, Putin is using these and other bombs to kill civilians and soldiers alike every day. The way to get cluster bombs out of Ukraine is to get Putin out of Ukraine. This is the moment. Putin is off balance and losing the war at home. The new weapons will demoralize Russian troops into flight or surrender and hurt Putin in Russia. Ukraine knows where it will use bombs against Russian soldiers and will clear duds and Russian mines from its own country as soon as Putin is forced out. Ukrainians are the ones who are dying to protect their country and the West, while critics in safe places far away presume to tell Ukrainians how to die and for how long. Walter Wright Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Rail, bus routes offer much improved service