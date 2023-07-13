Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Are we in the Anthropocene epoch? Today Updated 8:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Earth reached a new geologic epoch in the 1950s, an international scientific working group has concluded — as carbon pollution from burning fossil fuels, radioactive releases from nuclear tests and bombs, and astounding amounts of man-made substances such as fertilizers, pesticides and plastic changed the Earth’s atmosphere, land and waters. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Earth reached a new geologic epoch in the 1950s, an international scientific working group has concluded — as carbon pollution from burning fossil fuels, radioactive releases from nuclear tests and bombs, and astounding amounts of man-made substances such as fertilizers, pesticides and plastic changed the Earth’s atmosphere, land and waters. Now, a deep lake near Toronto, Canada, with sediment deposits recording the changes, is proposed as a historic marker for the start of the Anthropocene epoch, a potential new chapter in Earth’s history. This evidence of humans’ ability to transform the environment should also serve as a warning: With power comes a responsibility to address the consequences of human activity, including global warming. Previous Story Letter: Rail, bus routes offer much improved service