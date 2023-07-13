Caldwell’s book about Honolulu’s rail in the works
- By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / 2020
Then-Mayor Kirk Caldwell spoke during a news conference at the Honolulu rail project’s airport segment at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
COURTESY PHOTO
Caldwell, who has written a book about his term during the COVID-19 pandemic, is planning on writing another about Skyline.
