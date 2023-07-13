comscore Caldwell’s book about Honolulu’s rail in the works | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Caldwell’s book about Honolulu’s rail in the works

  • By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY STAR-ADVERTISER

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2020 Then-Mayor Kirk Caldwell spoke during a news conference at the Honolulu rail project’s airport segment at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Caldwell, who has written a book about his term during the COVID-19 pandemic, is planning on writing another about Skyline.

Former Mayor Kirk Caldwell plans to write a new book about historic efforts to create Honolulu’s rail system after just publishing a book in May about 25 state leaders and their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

