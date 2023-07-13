comscore Council votes to require overdose drug for Oahu bars | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council votes to require overdose drug for Oahu bars

  By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 12:41 a.m.
  EP Bar general manager Marcks holds two doses of Narcan in Chinatown. The nasal spray of naloxone is used to reverse opioid overdoses.

  Honolulu City Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, who introduced Bill 28 in March, and EP Bar general manager Marcks held doses of Narcan inside the Chinatown business on Wednesday.

Honolulu will mandate that about 850 bars, nightclubs and restaurants serving alcohol in the city be required to have naloxone nasal spray on hand to counteract opioid-­related overdoses.

