HART's bid to seize Kalihi land by eminent domain moves forward | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HART’s bid to seize Kalihi land by eminent domain moves forward

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.

After receiving no objections from the city, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s plan to condemn one family’s industrially zoned property in Kalihi can now move forward in order to complete the nearly $10 billion rail line as designed. Read more

