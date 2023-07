Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii design firm G70 has announced the return of Ross Morishige as associate principal. Morishige previously worked as a senior project architect at G70 from 2005 through 2019. Morishige brings more than 20 years of experience in design and project management. Prior to joining G70 in 2005, he worked for architectural firms Gensler and Moore Ruble Yudell in California on the MIT Sloan School of Management, Dartmouth College North Campus Master Plan in Grand Cayman, the Regatta Wharf at Jackson’s Landing condominium in Sydney Harbour and two award-winning projects — the Robert E. Coyle United States Courthouse in Fresno, Calif., and a private residence in Kilauea, Kauai. He founded RM Architects LLC in 2020 with a focus on boutique hospitality and retail projects.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.