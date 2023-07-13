comscore Prosecution lays out case in murder of acupuncturist | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prosecution lays out case in murder of acupuncturist

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Eric Thompson is on trial for the Jan. 12, 2022, murder of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara.

Forty-eight seconds. That’s how long it took for Eric Thompson to walk in to the Waipahu office of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara, shoot him in the face four times with a .22-caliber firearm, then walk out, deputy prosecutor Benjamin Rose said Wednesday afternoon in his opening statement to an Oahu Circuit Court jury. Read more

