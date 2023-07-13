Prosecution lays out case in murder of acupuncturist
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:41 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Eric Thompson is on trial for the Jan. 12, 2022, murder of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree