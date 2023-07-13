comscore Trial for alleged dealer in fatal fentanyl case set for Sept. 11 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Trial for alleged dealer in fatal fentanyl case set for Sept. 11

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Joseph Alvin Hamil

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Joseph Alvin Hamil

A 57-year-old man who allegedly sold fentanyl to a pair of Hawaii men who died from an overdose entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday and will be on supervised released before trial. Read more

