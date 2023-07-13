comscore Ex-Vulcan Yamauchi signs with Athletics | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ex-Vulcan Yamauchi signs with Athletics

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Former Hawaii Hilo shortstop Casey Yamauchi signed a free-agent deal with the Oakland Athletics organization on Wednesday. Read more

