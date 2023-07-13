Ex-Vulcan Yamauchi signs with Athletics

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former Hawaii Hilo shortstop Casey Yamauchi signed a free-agent deal with the Oakland Athletics organization on Wednesday. Read more

Former Hawaii Hilo shortstop Casey Yamauchi signed a free-agent deal with the Oakland Athletics organization on Wednesday.

Yamauchi, a Waiakea High graduate, wasn’t selected in this week’s Major League Baseball draft and had recently joined the MLB Draft League as a member of the Frederick Keys (Maryland).

Yamauchi led the Vulcans this past season in batting average (.404), runs (50), home runs (6), walks (23), hit by pitches (10) and stolen bases (23). He was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division II West All-Region second team.

Yamauchi, who set career program records in hits, runs, doubles and stolen bases, graduated this past spring with bachelor’s degrees in communication and kinesiology and exercise sciences.

UH tennis player to play for Czech Republic

Incoming Hawaii women’s tennis player Nelly Knezkova was named to represent the Czech Republic at the upcoming FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China.

Knezkova, of Prague, will be one of four players on the Czech Republic team at the event, which runs July 28 to Aug. 8.

Knezkova, an incoming freshman, has represented her home country at the U12, U14, and U16 levels.