Gov. Green helps fellow airline passenger suffering seizure

Gov. Josh Green provided medical aid to a fellow Delta Airlines passenger who suffered an apparent seizure as they landed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today after the governor returned after speaking at the United Nations and attending the national governor’s conference, his office said.

The male passenger, who appeared to be in his early 20s, was sitting three rows in front of Green when passengers began screaming and calling for a doctor as the flight was landing around 3:30 p.m., said his communications director, Makana McLellan.

“He was having a seizure and stopped breathing,” McLellan told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser tonight. “Gov. was there in about two seconds. … (The passenger’s) lips were blue and his face was white.”

“Governor had to step in immediately,”McLellan said, and opened the passenger’s air way “to help the gentleman to breath.”

Paramedics treated and transported the patient from the tarmac of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, McLellan said.

Green, America’s only sitting governor who is also a medical doctor, has rendered medical aid three times as governor after being sworn into office in December and once before as lieutenant governor.

On the Fourth of July, Green also applied a bandage to a senior citizen at an event before attending the annual Kailua parade.

In June, Green’s entourage was following a pickup truck on Kauai when a 25-year-old Kauai man sitting in a lawn chair in the bed of the truck was ejected and suffered an apparent concussion after hitting his head on the pavement in Kapaa.

Green conducted a neurological assessment, assessed the man’s respiratory status, and calmed him and his family until paramedics arrived about 10 minutes later, McClellan said at the time. The man appeared to have a concussion and possible rib injuries.

In May, Green and others helped kick out the windshield of a vehicle that went airborne on Waikoloa Road on Hawaii island while Green was en route to a ceremony in Waikoloa. The vehicle flipped several times before it landed upside down in a gulch. The driver sustained scrapes and bruises in the single-vehicle crash. “His seat belt saved him honestly,” Green said at the time.

Then on Memorial Day, Green left stage at a Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery event to aid a woman in the audience who suffered an apparent seizure.