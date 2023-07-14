Editorial | Letters Letter: Juries should know about defendant’s past Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The acquittal of Thomas Garner ought to trigger a change in the law so that juries are informed of a defendant’s pertinent and major prior convictions during trial (“Man acquitted in 1982 cold-case murder,” Star-Advertiser, July 12). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The acquittal of Thomas Garner ought to trigger a change in the law so that juries are informed of a defendant’s pertinent and major prior convictions during trial (“Man acquitted in 1982 cold-case murder,” Star-Advertiser, July 12). Perhaps a statement can be prepared by counsel and the judge and read twice to juries, along with a statement from the bar association or Judiciary about this crucial subject. In this day of social media and jurors going home during a long deliberation, it’s unrealistic to expect that a juror would not get wind of major pertinent matters that would affect a juror’s vote. Are jurors currently allowed to have their smartphones with them during a trial? Alan Matsuda Kalama Valley EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Clean up paradise, get rid of weeds and trash