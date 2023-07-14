Letter: Juries should know about defendant’s past

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The acquittal of Thomas Garner ought to trigger a change in the law so that juries are informed of a defendant’s pertinent and major prior convictions during trial (“Man acquitted in 1982 cold-case murder,” Star-Advertiser, July 12) . Read more

The acquittal of Thomas Garner ought to trigger a change in the law so that juries are informed of a defendant’s pertinent and major prior convictions during trial (“Man acquitted in 1982 cold-case murder,” Star-Advertiser, July 12).

Perhaps a statement can be prepared by counsel and the judge and read twice to juries, along with a statement from the bar association or Judiciary about this crucial subject.

In this day of social media and jurors going home during a long deliberation, it’s unrealistic to expect that a juror would not get wind of major pertinent matters that would affect a juror’s vote.

Are jurors currently allowed to have their smartphones with them during a trial?

Alan Matsuda

Kalama Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter