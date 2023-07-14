comscore Letter: Juries should know about defendant’s past | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Juries should know about defendant’s past

The acquittal of Thomas Garner ought to trigger a change in the law so that juries are informed of a defendant’s pertinent and major prior convictions during trial (“Man acquitted in 1982 cold-case murder,” Star-Advertiser, July 12). Read more

