comscore Letter: Second Amendment should fit today’s reality | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Second Amendment should fit today’s reality

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

OK, let me get this straight. Most Americans are in favor of much stricter gun control. Our elected officials are elected to represent all Americans. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Clean up paradise, get rid of weeds and trash

Scroll Up