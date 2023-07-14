Letter: Second Amendment should fit today’s reality

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

OK, let me get this straight. Most Americans are in favor of much stricter gun control. Our elected officials are elected to represent all Americans. Yet they don’t do what most Americans want. Isn’t that a breach of their sworn duty?

Times have changed since our Founding Fathers found it necessary to include gun ownership in our Constitution. Wild animals no longer pose a serious threat to most of us. Hunting for food was a common lifestyle, but now it’s more convenient to visit the supermarket. Once there, there isn’t even a hitching post to secure a horse.

You can’t even fire a weapon on most places without risking arrest. Yet the number of mass shootings this year alone almost outnumber the days in a year.

With the Second Amendment foolishly still being the law of the land, why hasn’t it been amended to fit the society we live in? What would our Founding Fathers say about us today?

I have a guess: “You’re all nuts for allowing this carnage to continue, while having the responsibility to stop it.”

Gail Caveney

Kailua

