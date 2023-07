Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The fact that Bill 28 sailed through the City Council so easily, on a 7-0 vote, says something about how serious the concern over opioid overdoses has become. Read more

The fact that Bill 28 sailed through the City Council so easily, on a 7-0 vote, says something about how serious the concern over opioid overdoses has become.

The bill, which also has the support of Mayor Rick Blangiardi, mandates that about 850 alcohol-serving venues across the island have naloxone (Narcan) on hand to counteract the overdoses.

Of course, the Honolulu Liquor Commission will provide all affected liquor licensees with free “starter doses,” and that also helps jumpstart compliance.