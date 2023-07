Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa has appointed musician and olelo Hawaii instructor Jeremy “Kama” Hopkins as its Hawaiian cultural adviser.

Hopkins will take over the position that was previously filled by Kahulu De Santos, who held the position for 11 years, said Aulani public affairs director Nikki Medwetz.

“Kama’s guidance will be critical in enhancing our efforts to honor Hawai‘i’s rich culture, history and traditions, building on the work we’ve advanced over the last dec­ade for the benefit of kama‘aina and visitors that enjoy Aulani Resort,” said Aulani Resort General Manager Kimberly Leimomi Agas in a written statement.

Hopkins will be a key member of the Aulani resort executive leadership team whose responsibilities will include sharing cultural guidance and recommendations, and facilitating opportunities to integrate and celebrate Hawaiian culture throughout the resort, according to an Aulani Resort news release.

“Disney’s unwavering commitment to celebrating Hawaiian culture is what sets Aulani Resort apart,” Hopkins said in a written statement. “My experience and knowledge will help deepen the ways Aulani Resort carefully and respectfully perpetuates Hawaiian culture every day.”

Previously, Hopkins has served as the King Lunalilo Trust’s director of trust services and community relations, and also has worked as a trustee aide at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Hawaiian Homes commissioner. He also has held board member positions at Halau Lokahi and Kanu o ka ‘Aina Public Charter School, and is on the board of directors at Mamaka ‘Aialo and Na Pua a Lunalilo.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.